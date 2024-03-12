[포토] 셀럽의 레드카펫

공유전체메뉴

2024.03.12

니나 도브레프는 10일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 베벌리힐스 월리스 아넨버그 공연예술센터에서 열린 제 96회 아카데미 시상식에 이어 2024년 배니티 페어 오스카 파티에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

오스카상은 23개 부문에서 영화 제작에 있어 뛰어난 개인 또는 집단적 노력을 위해 수여된다.

