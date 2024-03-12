[포토] 셀럽의 레드카펫

▲ 플로렌스 퓨가 10일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 베벌리힐스 월리스 아넨버그 공연예술센터에서 열린 제96회 아카데미 시상식에 이어 2024년 배니티 페어 오스카 파티에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ US media personality Nicky Hilton Rothchild attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US media personality Paris Hilton attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Kylie Jenner arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. AP
▲ 니나 도브레프는 10일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 베벌리힐스 월리스 아넨버그 공연예술센터에서 열린 제96회 아카데미 시상식에 이어 2024년 배니티 페어 오스카 파티에 도착한다. 오스카상은 23개 부문에서 영화 제작에 있어 뛰어난 개인 또는 집단적 노력을 위해 수여된다. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Jessica Lange, left, and Emma Stone appear during the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Kim Kardashian attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US actress Demi Moore attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US actress Camila Mendes attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
온라인뉴스팀