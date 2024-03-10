공유전체메뉴

[포토] 2024 미스 월드

수정: 2024.03.10 16:54

체코의 크리스티나 피스코바가 9일(현지시간) 인도 뭄바이에서 열린 ‘제 71회 미스 월드 대회’ 결승전에서 왕관을 차지했다.

이번 대회는 ‘Beauty with a Purpose’이라는 모토 아래 진행됐다.

