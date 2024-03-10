[포토] 2024 미스 월드

▲ 체코의 크리스티나 피스코바가 9일(현지시간) 인도 뭄바이에서 열린 ‘제 71회 미스 월드 대회’ 결승전에서 왕관을 차지했다. 이번 대회는 ‘Beauty with a Purpose’이라는 모토 아래 진행됐다. AP
▲ 체코의 크리스티나 피스코바가 9일(현지시간) 인도 뭄바이에서 열린 ‘제 71회 미스 월드 대회’ 결승전에서 왕관을 차지했다. 이번 대회는 ‘Beauty with a Purpose’이라는 모토 아래 진행됐다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ 체코의 크리스티나 피스코바가 9일(현지시간) 인도 뭄바이에서 열린 ‘제 71회 미스 월드 대회’ 결승전에서 왕관을 차지했다. 이번 대회는 ‘Beauty with a Purpose’이라는 모토 아래 진행됐다. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Nicaragua‘s Mariela Cerros competes in the finale of the 71st Miss World contest in Mumbai, India, 09 March 2024. The pageant ran under the motto ’Beauty with a Purpose‘. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Brazil‘s Leticia Frota competes in the finale of the 71st Miss World contest in Mumbai, India, 09 March 2024. The pageant ran under the motto ’Beauty with a Purpose‘. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Top four contestants with soon winner Czech Republic‘s Krystyna Pyszkova (2-R) compete in the finale of the 71st Miss World contest in Mumbai, India, 09 March 2024. The pageant ran under the motto ’Beauty with a Purpose‘. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Contestants take part in the grand finale of the 71st Miss World pageant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Contestants from various countries compete in the finale of the 71st Miss World contest in Mumbai, India, 09 March 2024. The pageant ran under the motto ‘Beauty with a Purpose’. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska (L) crowns Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova (R) after winning the 71st Miss World pageant at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스
◀ 1/9 ▶
체코의 크리스티나 피스코바가 9일(현지시간) 인도 뭄바이에서 열린 ‘제 71회 미스 월드 대회’ 결승전에서 왕관을 차지했다.
이번 대회는 ‘Beauty with a Purpose’이라는 모토 아래 진행됐다.
온라인뉴스팀