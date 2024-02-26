[포토] 프로듀서 길드 시상식 레드카펫

▲ US actress Sarah Shahi arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom Ovation Hollywood on February 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Australian actress Margot Robbie arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom Ovation Hollywood on February 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US-Canadian actress Sandra Oh arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom Ovation Hollywood on February 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US actress Sarah Michelle Gellar arrives for the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at the Ray Dolby Ballroom Ovation Hollywood on February 25, 2024, in Hollywood, California. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 25: Brie Larson attends the 35th Annual Producers Guild Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom on February 25, 2024 in Hollywood, California. AFP GETTY 연합뉴스
◀ 1/5 ▶
미국 배우 사라 샤히가 25일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아 할리우드의 레이 돌비 볼룸 오퍼레이션 할리우드에서 열리는 제35회 프로듀서 길드 시상식에 참석하기 위해 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다.
온라인뉴스팀