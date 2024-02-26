공유전체메뉴

[포토] 프로듀서 길드 시상식 레드카펫

수정: 2024.02.26 14:45

미국 배우 사라 샤히가 25일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아 할리우드의 레이 돌비 볼룸 오퍼레이션 할리우드에서 열리는 제35회 프로듀서 길드 시상식에 참석하기 위해 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

온라인뉴스팀
