[포토] 그래미상 시상식 레드카펫

수정: 2024.02.05 15:40

미국 팝스타 테일러 스위프트가 4일(현지시간) 로스앤젤레스 크립토닷컴 아레나에서 열린 제66회 그래미상 시상식에서 ‘올해의 앨범’ 상을 받있다.

스위프트는 그래미 ‘올해의 앨범’ 상을 4번째 수상했다.


