[포토] 고담 독립영화상 레드카펫

▲ 페넬로페 크루즈가 27일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 시프리아니 월 스트리트에서 열린 ‘고담 독립 영화상’(the Gotham Independent Film Awards)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ 페넬로페 크루즈가 27일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 시프리아니 월 스트리트에서 열린 ‘고담 독립 영화상’(the Gotham Independent Film Awards)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Greta Lee attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 27: Carla Gugin attends the 33rd Annual Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2023 in New York City. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Teyana Taylor attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Karine Jean-Pierre attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Dominique Fishback attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Cailee Spaeny attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Carey Mulligan attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Kate Mara attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ Margot Robbie attends the Gotham Independent Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
◀ 1/11 ▶
27일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘고담 독립 영화상’이 열렸다.
코리안 디아스포라 이야기를 그린 영화 ‘패스트 라이브즈’는 최우수작품상을 차지했다.
고담어워즈는 미국 최대의 독립영화 지원 단체 IFP(Independent Filmer Project)가 후원하는 시상식으로, 할리우드 시상식 시즌의 출발점으로 여겨진다.
온라인뉴스팀