[포토] 고담 독립영화상 레드카펫

수정: 2023.11.28 15:52

 1/11 
27일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘고담 독립 영화상’이 열렸다.

코리안 디아스포라 이야기를 그린 영화 ‘패스트 라이브즈’는 최우수작품상을 차지했다.

고담어워즈는 미국 최대의 독립영화 지원 단체 IFP(Independent Filmer Project)가 후원하는 시상식으로, 할리우드 시상식 시즌의 출발점으로 여겨진다.


온라인뉴스팀
