[포토] 이것이 ‘셀럽의 패션’

▲ 아멜리아 그레이 햄린이 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 자연사 박물관에서 열리는 CFDA 패션 어워드에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ 롤라 퉁이 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 자연사 박물관에서 열리는 CFDA 패션 어워드에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 게티 AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ US model Leni Olumi Klum attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ 바네사 허진스가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 자연사 박물관에서 열리는 CFDA 패션 어워드에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스
▲ Canadian actress Nina Dobrev attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ La La Anthony attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ Shay Mitchell attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스
▲ Canadian model Coco Rocha attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Ariana DeBose attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ Madelyn Cline attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스
▲ Dove Cameron attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. AP
▲ US actress Anne Hathaway attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US actress Demi Moore attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US model Emily Ratajkowski attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History in New York on November 6, 2023. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Lexi Wood attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
▲ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Anne Hathaway attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Amanda Murphy attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ Saweetie, Jasmin Larian Hekmat, and Livia attend the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ Aurora James attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ Teyana Taylor attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 06: Jordyn Woods attends the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History on November 06, 2023 in New York City. Getty AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Vera Wang, left, and Vanessa Hudgens attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the American Museum of Natural History on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York. AP 뉴시스
▲ Naomi Watts attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023. REUTERS 연합뉴스
미국패션디자이너협회(Council of Fashion Design in America 이하 CFDA)는 1962년 설립된 세계 최대 규모의 패션 단체이다.
미국 패션 디자이너들의 비영리 무역 협회로, 디자이너들에게 비즈니스 기회를 제공하는 권위적인 협회다. 이 협회는 매년 시상식을 개최하는데, 이는 패션계의 아카데미 시상식이라고 불릴만큼 주목을 받고 있다.
그 중에서도 매년 패션 아이콘을 선정해 패션에 눈길을 끈 스타들을 발표한다.
