[포토] 이것이 ‘셀럽의 패션’

수정: 2023.11.07 16:10

아멜리아 그레이 햄린이 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 자연사 박물관에서 열리는 CFDA 패션 어워드에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

미국패션디자이너협회(Council of Fashion Design in America 이하 CFDA)는 1962년 설립된 세계 최대 규모의 패션 단체이다.

미국 패션 디자이너들의 비영리 무역 협회로, 디자이너들에게 비즈니스 기회를 제공하는 권위적인 협회다. 이 협회는 매년 시상식을 개최하는데, 이는 패션계의 아카데미 시상식이라고 불릴만큼 주목을 받고 있다.

그 중에서도 매년 패션 아이콘을 선정해 패션에 눈길을 끈 스타들을 발표한다.

온라인뉴스팀
