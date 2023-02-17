[포토] 베를린국제영화제 개막식 레드카펫

▲ German actress Fritzi Haberlandt arrives on the red carptet ahead of the opening gala of the Berlinale, Europe‘s first major film festival of the year, at the Berlinale Palast theatre at Potsdamer Platz in Berlin on February 16, 2023. - The 73rd annual festival, which traditionally has the strongest political focus of the three big European cinema showcases, will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine, as well as anti-regime protests in Iran with new feature films and documentaries. AFP 연합뉴스