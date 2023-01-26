서울신문
공유전체메뉴

[서울포토] 런웨이 작품 세계

수정: 2023.01.26 11:32

 1/20 
25일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 패션위크 기간 동안 독특하고 다양한 디자인의 작품들이 런웨이에서 보여졌다.

모델들이 ‘2023 봄·여름 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션’에서 장 폴 고티에의 작품과 네덜란드 디자이너 빅토르 호스팅과 롤프 스노렌의 빅토르 롤프 패션 하우스 작품을 선보였다.

오트 쿠튀르 여성 컬렉션의 발표는 23일부터 26일까지 진행된다.


온라인뉴스팀
목록 보기
댓글

에디터 추천! 인기기사

방송

스타요즘

해외연예

나우뉴스
SNS에서도 언제나 '서울En'
  • 페이스북
  • 트위터
  • 카카오톡
  • 유튜브
  • 인스타그램
  • 네이버 채널
Copyright ⓒ 서울신문사 All rights reserved