[서울포토] 패션 어워드 2022

▲ 영국 라디오 진행자 마야 자마가 5일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열리는 2022 패션 어워드에 참석해 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ British singer songwriter Rita Ora poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Elsa Hosk poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Irina Shayk poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Model Olivia Arben poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ British actor Lily James poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Model Jourdan Dunn poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ Hannah Martin poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스
▲ British model Lila Grace Moss Hack attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Winnie Harlow poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스
▲ British model Poppy Delevingne attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI 연합뉴스
▲ Stella Maxwell poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Fashion Awards in London, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. AP 연합뉴스
▲ British actress Florence Pugh attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ British model Suki Waterhouse attends the Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall, London on Monday, December 5, 2022. UPI 연합뉴스
▲ US model Anna Cleveland arrives for the Fashion Awards 2022 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, 05 December 2022. The gala event raises money to nurture future generations of fashion talents via the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation. EPA 연합뉴스
▲ Actor Tatiana Korsakova poses on the red carpet at the Fashion Awards 2022 in London, Britain, December 5, 2022. REUTERS 연합뉴스
▲ South Korean actor and model Han So-hee poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Ekin-Su Culculogiu poses on the red carpet upon arrival at The 2022 Fashion Awards in London on December 5, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
영국 라디오 진행자 마야 자마가 5일(현지시간) 영국 런던 로열 앨버트 홀에서 열리는 2022 패션 어워드에 참석해 레드카펫에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.
이 축제 행사는 영국 패션 위원회(BFC) 재단을 통해 미래 세대의 패션 인재를 양성하기 위한 기금을 모금한다.
브리티시 패션 어워드는 영국 패션산업에서 가장 권위 있는 어워드 중 하나로, 샬롯 틸버리가 공식 스폰서로 화제를 모았다.
브리티시 패션 어워드에서는 그해 가장 큰 공헌과 주목 받은 디자이너, 모델 등을 선발하는 것으로 알려져 있으며 작년에는 씨엘이 참석해 눈길을 끌었다.
온라인뉴스팀