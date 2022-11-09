서울신문
[서울포토] 올해의 매력적인 여성

수정: 2022.11.09 16:01

 1/10 
리타 오라는 8일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열린 올해의 글래머 여성 시상식(the Glamour Women of the Year Awards)에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 



온라인뉴스팀
