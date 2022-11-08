[서울포토] 최고의 패션셀럽들

▲ 킴 카다시안이 7일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 시프리아니 사우스 스트리트에서 열리는 CFDA 패션 어워드에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ CFDA 패션 어워즈에 참가한 킴 카다시안
세계적 힙합 스타로 미국 연예계 셀럽인 킴 카다시안(42)이 7일(현지시간) 뉴욕 맨해튼에서 열린 2022 미국 패션디자이너협회(CFDA) 패션 어워즈에 도착하고 있다. 2022.11.08 뉴욕 AFP 연합뉴스
▲ 킴 카다시안(오른쪽)과 클로이 카다시안이 7일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 시프리아니 사우스 스트리트에서 열리는 CFDA 패션 어워드에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ 킴 카다시안(오른쪽)과 클로이 카다시안이 7일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕 시프리아니 사우스 스트리트에서 열리는 CFDA 패션 어워드에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Khloe Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York. .AP 연합뉴스
▲ Vanessa Hudgens attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
▲ Socialite Kendall Jenner arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Julia Fox attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Dutch model Daphne Groeneveld arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Model Ashley Graham arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Socialite Kylie Jenner arrives for the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) Fashion Awards at Cipriani South Street in the Manhattan borough of New York, on November 7, 2022. AFP 연합뉴스
미국 패션디자이너협회(CFDA:Council of Fashion Designers of America)는 1962년에 100여 명이 넘는 미국의 패션 디자이너들이 모여서 설립한 비영리 단체를 말한다. 제1회 회장은 디자이너 노먼 노렐이었고 멤버십은 그 회의에서 추천된 디자이너로 초청에 의해서만 가입이 된다.
국내외에 미국 디자이너를 소개하고 매년 컬렉션 및 전시회를 통해 사회의 패션을 리드해 가는 일을 하며, 뉴욕시에 있는 세계적인 메트로폴리탄 뮤지움 인스티튜트(metropolitan museum institute), 스미스소니언(smithsonian), 뉴욕시에 있는 패션 인스티튜트(metropolitan museum institute), 스미스소니언(smithsonian), 뉴욕시에 있는 패션 인스티튜트 오브 테크놀로지(fashion institute of technology) 등의 세계적인 패션 전문 대학 재정에 도움을 준다.
1985년부터 어워즈 이브닝(awards evening)이라는 연례 행사로 패션 분야와 패션 신문계에서 가장 공헌이 큰 사람에게 시상을 하고 있다. 회의 명칭을 약자로 CFDA라고도 한다.
온라인뉴스팀