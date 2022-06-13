[서울포토] 제75회 토니상 시상식

▲ 제시카 채스테인이 12일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열리는 제75회 토니상 시상식에 참석하기 위해 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 로이터 연합뉴스
▲ Shoshana Bea poses as she arrives for the 75th Annual Tony Awards in New York City, U.S., June 12, 2022. 로이터 연합뉴스
▲ Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at the Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022, in New York City. AFP 연합뉴스
▲ Lea Michele arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Ariana DeBose arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Julianne Hough arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Ruth Negga arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 뉴시스
▲ Renee Elise Goldsberry arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Ashley Loren arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 연합뉴스
▲ Kara Young arrives at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York. AP 연합뉴스
12일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘제75회 토니상 시상식’이 열렸다.
토니상은 미국 연극계의 가장 권위있는 상이다. 방송계에 에미상, 영화계에 오스카상, 음악계에 그래미상이 있듯이 연극계에는 토니상이 있다.
브로드웨이에 올라온 작품 중 우수작들에게 표창하는 상이다.
