[서울포토] 제75회 토니상 시상식

수정: 2022.06.13 15:03

 1/15 
12일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 ‘제75회 토니상 시상식’이 열렸다.

토니상은 미국 연극계의 가장 권위있는 상이다. 방송계에 에미상, 영화계에 오스카상, 음악계에 그래미상이 있듯이 연극계에는 토니상이 있다.

브로드웨이에 올라온 작품 중 우수작들에게 표창하는 상이다. 


온라인뉴스부
