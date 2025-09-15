대한매일상회 바로가기
[포토] ‘블랙핑크 리사’ 에미상 레드카펫

수정 2025-09-15 11:25
입력 2025-09-15 11:21
1/ 10


블랙핑크 리사가 14일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스 피콕 극장에서 열린 제77회 프라임타임 에미상 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.

블랙핑크 리사는 HBO 시리즈 ‘화이트 로투스 시즌3’ 출연자로 에미상에 참석했다.

한편 블랙핑크는 완전체로 월드투어를 진행 중이다.

온라인뉴스팀
Copyright ⓒ 서울신문 All rights reserved. 무단 전재-재배포, AI 학습 및 활용 금지
