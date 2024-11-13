연예 해외연예 [포토] ‘위풍당당 포즈’ 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/11/13/20241113500164 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2024-11-13 15:27 입력 2024-11-13 15:27 1/ 4 이미지 확대 미국 배우 리차 무어자니가 12일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스의 이집트 극장에서 열린 제 3회 크리틱스 초이스 아시아 태평양 영화 & TV 연례 행사(The Critics Choice 3rd Annual Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US actress Richa Moorjani arrives for The Critics Choice 3rd Annual Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on November 12, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Indian-US actress Sasha Bhasin arrives for The Critics Choice 3rd Annual Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on November 12, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Indian-US actress Sasha Bhasin arrives for The Critics Choice 3rd Annual Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television, at the Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles on November 12, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 미국 배우 리차 무어자니가 12일(현지시간) 미국 캘리포니아주 로스앤젤레스의 이집트 극장에서 열린 제 3회 크리틱스 초이스 아시아 태평양 영화 & TV 연례 행사(The Critics Choice 3rd Annual Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television)에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 크리틱스 초이스는 미국의 대표적 영화·방송 비평가 단체이다.온라인뉴스팀