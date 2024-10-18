연예 해외연예 [포토] 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/10/18/20241018800002 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2024-10-18 15:20 입력 2024-10-18 10:52 1/ 10 이미지 확대 쿠바계 미국인 배우 겸 가수 이사벨라 카스티요가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 아르헨티나의 싱어송라이터 라 호아키가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Mexican singer Danna Paola attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US-Venezuelan actress Alicia Machado attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 아르헨티나 배우 스테파니아 로이트만이 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 소셜 미디어 셀럽 발레리아 멜렌데즈가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Paola Jara walks the red carpet at the 2024 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the Mediapro Studio in Medley, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Argentine model Valentina Ferrer attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Alexa Martin walks the red carpet at the 2024 Latin Billboard Music Awards at the Mediapro Studio in Medley, Florida on Thursday, October 17, 2024. UPI 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Mexican singer songwriter Majo Aguilar attends the 2024 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater in Miami Beach, Florida, October 17, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 쿠바계 미국인 배우 겸 가수 이사벨라 카스티요가 17일(현지시간) 미국 플로리다주 마이애미 비치의 재키 글리슨 극장에서 열린 ‘2024년 빌보드 라틴 뮤직 어워드’에 참석하고 있다. 온라인뉴스팀