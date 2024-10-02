연예 해외연예 [포토] 올해의 글래머 여성상 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/10/02/20241002500058 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2024-10-02 11:18 입력 2024-10-02 11:13 1/ 9 이미지 확대 제스 헌트가 1일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열린 올해의 글래머 여성상 시상식에 도착하자마자 사진기자들을 위해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 자라 맥더못이 1일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열린 올해의 글래머 여성상 시상식에 도착하자마자 사진기자들을 위해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 로라 위트모어가 1일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열린 올해의 글래머 여성상 시상식에 도착하자마자 사진기자들을 위해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 이미지 확대 Perrie Edwards poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. AP 이미지 확대 Munroe Bergdorf poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. AP 이미지 확대 AJ Odudu poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. AP 이미지 확대 Simone Ashley poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. AP 이미지 확대 Chloe Bailey poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. AP 이미지 확대 Myleene Klass poses for photographers upon arrival at the Glamour Women of the Year awards on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in London. AP 제스 헌트가 1일(현지시간) 영국 런던에서 열린 올해의 글래머 여성상 시상식에 도착하자마자 사진기자들을 위해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 온라인뉴스팀