메뉴
닫기
로그인하고
차별화 된 뉴스를 무료로
확인하세요!
로그인
신문 구독
뉴스레터 신청
검색
서울신문 뉴스브랜드
공익·문화·사업
회사소개

[포토] 베니스 레드카펫

  • 기사 소리로 듣기
    다시듣기
  • 글씨 크기 조절
    글자크기 설정
    닫기
    글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다.
  • 공유하기
  • 댓글
     0
수정 2024-09-04 15:08
입력 2024-09-04 14:10
1/ 8


아르헨티나-스페인 모델 조지나 로드리게스가 3일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제81회 베니스 국제영화제 기간 중, 영화 ‘퀴어’(Queer) 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

이 영화는 8월 28일 부터 9월 7일까지 열리는 베니스 국제영화제 공식 대회 베네치아 81에서 상영된다.

온라인뉴스팀
에디터 추천 인기 기사
방송
1 / 5
스타요즘
1 / 5
해외연예
1 / 5
나우뉴스 페이지로 이동
TWIG : 연예/이슈/라이프 페이지로 이동
1 / 3
120년 역사의 서울신문 회원이 되시겠어요?
닫기
원본 이미지입니다.
손가락을 이용하여 이미지를 확대해 보세요.
닫기