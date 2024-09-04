연예 해외연예 [포토] 베니스 레드카펫 기사 소리로 듣기 다시듣기 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/09/04/20240904500137 URL 복사 댓글 0 수정 2024-09-04 15:08 입력 2024-09-04 14:10 1/ 8 이미지 확대 아르헨티나-스페인 모델 조지나 로드리게스가 3일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제81회 베니스 국제영화제 기간 중, 영화 ‘퀴어’(Queer) 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 아르헨티나-스페인 모델 조지나 로드리게스가 3일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제81회 베니스 국제영화제 기간 중, 영화 ‘퀴어’(Queer) 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 아르헨티나-스페인 모델 조지나 로드리게스가 3일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제81회 베니스 국제영화제 기간 중, 영화 ‘퀴어’(Queer) 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Romanian model Madalina Ghenea attends the premiere of film ‘Queer’ during the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2024. The movie is presented in official competition ‘Venezia 81’ at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Sveva Alviti poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie “Queer”, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, September 3, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Taylor Russell poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the movie “Queer”, in competition, at the 81st Venice Film Festival, Venice, Italy, September 3, 2024. REUTERS 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Rachel Weisz poses for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film ‘Queer’ during the 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. AP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Jury president of ‘Venezia 81’ Isabelle Huppert attends the premiere of film ‘Queer’ during the 81st annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 03 September 2024. The movie is presented in official competition ‘Venezia 81’ at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 아르헨티나-스페인 모델 조지나 로드리게스가 3일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제81회 베니스 국제영화제 기간 중, 영화 ‘퀴어’(Queer) 시사회에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. 이 영화는 8월 28일 부터 9월 7일까지 열리는 베니스 국제영화제 공식 대회 베네치아 81에서 상영된다.온라인뉴스팀