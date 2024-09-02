메뉴
[포토] 베니스 레드카펫

수정 2024-09-02 11:12
입력 2024-09-02 11:12
1/ 6


미국 모델 에밀리 라타이코프스키가 31일(현지시간) 이탈리아 베니스에서 열리는 제 81회 베니스 국제 영화제에서 ‘Campo di Battaglia’(Battleground) 초연에 도착해 포즈를 취하고 있다.

이 영화는 8월 28일부터 2024년 9월 7일까지 열리는 영화제에서 공식 대회 ‘베네치아 81’에서 상영된다.

온라인뉴스팀
