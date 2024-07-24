연예 해외연예 [포토] 대학생 작품 런웨이 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/07/24/20240724500167 URL 복사 댓글 0 업데이트 2024-07-24 16:31 입력 2024-07-24 16:27 1/ 8 이미지 확대 모델이 23일(현지시간) 콜롬비아 메델린에서 열린 메델린 패션위크 기간 동안 콜롬비아모다 폰티피시아 볼리바리아나 대학 학생들이 만든 작품을 선보이고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A model presents a creation by students from the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana at Colombiamoda during Medellin Fashion Week in Medellin, Colombia, on July 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A model presents a creation during the Design + Talent runway show at the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana (UPB) at the 35th edition of the Colombiamoda trade fair in Medellin, Colombia, 23 July 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A model presents a creation by the Epica 1 collective of the Medellin Mayor‘s Office at Colombiamoda during Medellin Fashion Week in Medellin, Colombia, on July 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A model presents a creation by the Epica 1 collective of the Medellin Mayor‘s Office at Colombiamoda during Medellin Fashion Week in Medellin, Colombia, on July 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A model presents a creation by the Epica 1 collective of the Medellin Mayor‘s Office at Colombiamoda during Medellin Fashion Week in Medellin, Colombia, on July 23, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Models present creations by Colombian designer Andres Otalora for the ‘Arkitect’ brand, during the 35th edition of the Colombiamoda fair in Medellin, Colombia, 23 July 2024. Otalora presented the ‘Guajira’ collection along a historic 120-meter catwalk, located in a road corridor in Medellin, where the models walked among sand and cacti. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A model presents a creation from the Flow brand by Colombian designer Santiago Ospina for the ‘Cowboys Underwater’ collection on the Epica catwalk - Mayor‘s Office of Medellin during the 35th edition of the Colombiamoda trade fair in Medellin, Colombia, 23 July 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 모델이 23일(현지시간) 콜롬비아 메델린에서 열린 메델린 패션위크 기간 동안 콜롬비아모다 폰티피시아 볼리바리아나 대학 학생들이 만든 작품을 선보이고 있다.온라인뉴스팀