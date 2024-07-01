연예 해외연예 [포토] 2024 BET 시상식 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/07/01/20240701500051 URL 복사 댓글 0 업데이트 2024-07-01 10:58 입력 2024-07-01 10:32 1/ 9 이미지 확대 남아프리카 공화국의 가수 겸 작곡가인 타일라가 30일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 피콕 극장에서 열리는 2024 BET 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 남아프리카 공화국의 가수 겸 작곡가인 타일라가 30일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 피콕 극장에서 열리는 2024 BET 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US rapper Ice Spice arrives at the 2024 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, 30 June 2024. The BET Awards honor the contributions of Black artists across music, film, sports and philanthropy. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US rapper Remy Ma arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US producer Tracey Edmonds arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US singer Andra Day arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Musical artist Jhonni Blaze arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US singer-songwriter Tinashe arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US rapper Sexyy Red holds money as she arrives for the 2024 BET Awards at the Peacock theatre in Los Angeles, June 30, 2024. AFP 연합뉴스 남아프리카 공화국의 가수 겸 작곡가인 타일라가 30일(현지시간) 미국 로스앤젤레스의 피콕 극장에서 열리는 2024 BET(Black Entertainment Television) 시상식에 참석해 포즈를 취하고 있다.BET 어워드는 음악, 영화, 스포츠 및 자선 활동 전반에 걸쳐 공헌한 흑인 예술가들에게 시상한다. 온라인뉴스팀