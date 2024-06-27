연예 해외연예 [포토] 파리 패션위크 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/06/27/20240627500138 URL 복사 댓글 0 업데이트 2024-06-27 15:31 입력 2024-06-27 15:31 1/ 9 이미지 확대 모델이 26일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 파리 패션위크 기간 동안 주헤어 무라디스의 가을/겨울 2024-2025 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션을 선보이고 있다. 신화 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Zuhair Murad‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab from the Autumn/Winter 2024/25 Women‘s Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 June 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 24 to 27 June. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab from the Autumn/Winter 2024/25 Women‘s Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 June 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 24 to 27 June. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스 모델이 26일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 파리 패션위크 기간 동안 주헤어 무라디스의 가을·겨울 2024-2025 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션을 선보이고 있다.온라인뉴스팀