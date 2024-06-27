메뉴
[포토] 파리 패션위크

업데이트 2024-06-27 15:31
입력 2024-06-27 15:31
모델이 26일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 파리 패션위크 기간 동안 주헤어 무라디스의 가을/겨울 2024-2025 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션을 선보이고 있다. 신화 연합뉴스
PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스
PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Zuhair Murad‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스
A model presents a creation by Lebanese designer Elie Saab from the Autumn/Winter 2024/25 Women‘s Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 June 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 24 to 27 June. EPA 연합뉴스
PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스
PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스
Models present creations by Lebanese designer Elie Saab from the Autumn/Winter 2024/25 Women‘s Haute Couture collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 26 June 2024. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 24 to 27 June. EPA 연합뉴스
PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스
PARIS, June 26, 2024 (Xinhua) -- A model presents a creation of Elie Saab‘s Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Haute Couture collections during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on June 26, 2024. Xinhua 연합뉴스
모델이 26일(현지시간) 프랑스 파리에서 열린 파리 패션위크 기간 동안 주헤어 무라디스의 가을·겨울 2024-2025 오트 쿠튀르 컬렉션을 선보이고 있다.

