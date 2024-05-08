연예 해외연예 [포토] 2024 멧 갈라 레드카펫 글씨 크기 조절 글자크기 설정 닫기 글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도 동일하게 적용 됩니다. 가 가 가 가 가 공유하기 공유 닫기 페이스북 네이버블로그 엑스 카카오톡 밴드 https://m.en.seoul.co.kr/news/entertainment/foreigncountryN/2024/05/08/20240508500077 URL 복사 댓글 0 업데이트 2024-05-08 14:07 입력 2024-05-08 13:46 1/ 10 이미지 확대 에밀리 라타조프스키가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. 행사는 멧 코스튬 인스티튜트의 2024년 봄 전시회인 ‘Sleeping Beauties : Reawakening Fashion’으로 5월 10일부터 9월 2일까지 볼 수 있다. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 에밀리 라타조프스키가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. UPI 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 켄달 제너가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 리타 오라가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Kylie Jenner arrives on the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition, ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,’ which will take place from 10 May to 02 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 카롤 지가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Iris Law arrives at the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ which will be on view from 10 May though 02 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2024 theme is ?Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion. AFP 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Phoebe Dynevor arrives at the red carpet for the 2024 Met Gala, the annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute, in New York, New York, USA, 06 May 2024. The event coincides with the Met Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibition ‘Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion’ which will be on view from 10 May though 02 September 2024. EPA 연합뉴스 이미지 확대 Jessica Biel attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art‘s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. AP 연합뉴스 에밀리 라타조프스키가 6일(현지시간) 미국 뉴욕에서 열린 ‘메트로폴리탄 미술관 코스튬 인스티튜트 펀드레이징 2024 멧 갈라’에 참석해 레드카펫 위에서 포즈를 취하고 있다.이번 행사는 멧 코스튬 인스티튜트의 2024년 봄 전시회인 ‘Sleeping Beauties : Reawakening Fashion’으로 5월 10일부터 9월 2일까지 볼 수 있다.온라인뉴스팀